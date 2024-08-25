Shukran and SFS Celebrate a Joyful Day with Families at Oasis Mall Juffair

- Advertisement -

Shukran, the loyalty program of Al Rashid Group, recently partnered with Special Families Support (SFS) to host a day of fun and discovery for a group of 20 children with down syndrome at Oasis Mall Juffair. The event was designed to provide a memorable experience with inclusivity for down syndrome children and their families, celebrating the spirit of togetherness and community.

The day began with a visit to the Planetarium at Oasis Mall Juffair. The children embarked on an exciting journey through space, enjoying spectacular projections of stars, planets, and galaxies. The immersive experience captivated everyone, igniting curiosity and a sense of wonder as they explored the mysteries of the universe.

Following the Planetarium adventure, the children were given Shukran Gift Cards to enjoy a special Back-to-School shopping experience. The gift cards allowed them to pick out their favorite school supplies, adding a personal touch to their preparations for the new academic year.

The smiles and laughter shared among the children and their families were a testament to the success of the event, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

The partnership with SFS highlights Shukran’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, with a focus on inclusivity and enhancing the well-being of all members of the community. This event at Oasis Mall Juffair is one of many initiatives that Shukran and the Al Rashid Group are proud to support as part of their mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people they serve.