Shukran announces its partnership with Cinepolis

Listen to this article now

Shukran the largest loyalty programme, with over 10 million customers in the Middle East partners with Cinepolis in Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

For the first time in the region, Shukran members can now enjoy a very exciting offer of 25% discount on all movie tickets. Customers simply need to present their Shukran card or app at the concessions counter in Cinepolis Cinemas to take advantage of the deal.

This partnership is in line with the thought process of providing more benefits to our customers. Besides the exclusive Shukran points which our customers currently earn every time they shop in our stores these kind of partnerships with external brands provides them with benefits beyond the customers imagination, in-turn making their Shukran experience larger than life. Our current Shukran partners in Bahrain are Ithmaar Bank, American Express, Clear Trip, Credimax to name a few.

Samir Misra, the Head of Territory for Landmark Group said, “We are pleased to announce our strategic association with Cinepolis, which will offer all Shukran members a benefit of 25% discount on the movie tickets. Through this partnership, we will be providing a unique experience to our Shukran members. This is indeed a significant milestone for us as we bring greater value to more customers in Bahrain.

Cinepolis is the third largest cinema exhibitor in the world and is based in Atrium Mall. Cinépolis Cinemas, features 13-screens, including the award-winning Junior Auditorium and 4D E-motion viewing experience, as well as a range of seating options including rocking leather chairs and fully reclining leather seats, along with gourmet food and beverage options.

Cinépolis Junior allows families to enjoy a movie within a space that caters specifically to their needs. The only children-focused cinema screen in Bahrain, Cinépolis Junior is equipped with a Jungle Gym, bean bag seating.

The cinema also boasts two Macro XE auditoriums, complete with Dolby Atmos surround sound that creates a powerful audio experience thanks unlike anything imaginable thanks to the high-tech combination of the latest generation of audio speakers located throughout each of the venue’s premium auditoriums. The screens are triple the size of an ordinary cinema screen thus adding even more immersion into the cinema experience.

Alejandro Aguilera, CEO of Cinépolis Cinemas adds, “Our aim is to continuously provide and deliver the best promotions for our customers, which is why partnering with Shukran in Bahrain is imperative. We have introduced similar promotions in other countries across the region with our Shukran partners and seen an extremely positive response from both our customers bases.”