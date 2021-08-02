Shura Chairman receives Arab Child Parliament President

Listen to this article now

Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh received the student Ritaj Ibrahim Al Abbasi, for winning the presidency of the Arab Child Parliament in its second session.

The Chairman affirmed that the capabilities that the youth of Bahrain obtains to achieve leading positions on national and international levels, which reflects the successful strategies embarked from the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in caring for the youth and harnessing the youth and their talents.

The chairman congratulated the student for this honorable achievement that is added to the Kingdom’s international achievements at the educational level, where she obtained 52% of the votes, outperforming candidates from 12 Arab countries.

He highlighted the role of the Arab Child Parliament in consolidating the concepts and principles of constructive dialogue among children, educating them to exercise their rights and performing their duties.

The President of the Arab Children Parliament expressed her thanks and appreciation to Shura Council Chairman for his continuous support for children, and motivating them to give and exert efforts in order to enhance the status of Bahrain, praising the efforts made by the Shura Council to develop and modernize legislation related to children.