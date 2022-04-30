Shura Chairman receives Huawei Bahrain Managing Director

Listen to this article now

Shura Council Chairman, Ali bin Saleh Al-Saleh, received here Huawei Bahrain Managing Director Haiyun Li Eric, in the presence of the President International Group of Artificial Intelligence, Dr. Jassim Haji.

The Shura Chairman commended the technological achievements of Huawei and its continuous endeavours to implement advanced programmes and qualitative initiatives that boost the information and communications technology sector, as well as contribute to supporting the great goals and aspirations of using artificial intelligence technologies to serve development and economic strategies.

He praised the vision and objectives of Huawei in Bahrain, citing its distinguished and remarkable role, especially in training youth in the Kingdom, and enhancing their expertise and technical competencies, stressing the legislative branch’s support for legislation and laws related to information and communication technology, and keenness to update and develop them to cope with the steady growth of this sector.

Huawei Bahrain Managing Director expressed pride in the kingdom’s hosting of one of the branches of the company, and in Huawei’s contribution to providing technical and technological support to various sectors, stressing that the Kingdom is an important economic and commercial centre that provides many facilities and privileges that attract investments from different countries.