Shura Chairman stresses support for young people

Listen to this article now

Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh received Al-Khalidiya Youth Society Chairman Ibrahim Rashid Al Nayem and Arab Council for Integrated Development Executive Committee Member Dr. Hala Jamal, and congratulated them on the winning the Community Work category in Arab Youth Award.

- Advertisement -

The Chairman stressed the importance of encouraging and supporting young people, appreciating their distinguished efforts in community service, and stimulating their determination towards more creativity and dedication fto the progress of the country.

He indicated that investment in active youth volunteerism promotes development in the community and achievements on the cultural, social, economic and political levels.

He also expressed the Shura Council’s keenness to strengthen national legislation that supports Bahraini youth in various fields and makes young people effective partners in the development process in the Kingdom.

Al Nayem and Dr. Jamal praised the efforts of the Shura Council in supporting youth initiatives by allowing them to contribute to legislative programs to enhance their capabilities and improve their role in Bahrain.