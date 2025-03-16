Sickle Cell Success: Bahrain Leads

Bahrain Records World’s First CRISPR Gene-Editing Success Outside the US

Bahrain has made medical history by successfully treating a sickle cell disease patient using CRISPR-based gene-editing technology, marking the first publicly announced case of its kind outside the United States. The patient, who underwent a bone marrow transplant with the revolutionary Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel) therapy, has been discharged from the Royal Medical Services’ Bahrain Oncology Centre, cementing the kingdom’s position as a global leader in precision medicine.

The groundbreaking achievement was announced by Royal Medical Services Commander Brigadier General Dr. Shaikh Fahad bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, who attributed the success to the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The patient, whose identity remains confidential, expressed deep gratitude to the kingdom’s leadership and the medical team.

“The advanced care and support I received were instrumental in my recovery,” the patient said.

“Bahrain’s healthcare system is truly exceptional, and I am grateful to His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for their unwavering commitment to the well-being of citizens and residents.”

The treatment, which uses CRISPR gene-editing technology to modify bone marrow cells, represents a significant leap forward in addressing sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder that affects millions worldwide. Bahrain’s success in administering this therapy underscores its commitment to adopting cutting-edge medical advancements.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa visited the Bahrain Oncology Centre to personally congratulate the patient and commend the medical team. During his visit, HRH emphasised the kingdom’s dedication to integrating scientific advancements into healthcare services.

“This achievement is a testament to Bahrain’s commitment to leveraging the latest medical technologies,” said HRH Prince Salman.

“By directing resources and efforts toward this goal, we are not only improving the health and well-being of our citizens but also solidifying Bahrain’s position as a leader in innovative healthcare solutions.”

HRH also highlighted the importance of strengthening partnerships with international health institutions and organisations to ensure access to the latest medical advancements.

“Our collaboration with global leaders in healthcare, such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is crucial to sustaining this momentum and delivering world-class treatments to our people,” he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Bahrain’s achievement, calling it a “remarkable step forward in the fight against genetic diseases.”

He commended the kingdom’s efforts to adopt innovative treatments and its commitment to improving global health standards.

In a further demonstration of Bahrain’s proactive approach, HRH Prince Salman held a telephone call with Vertex Pharmaceuticals chief executive and president Dr Reshma Kewalramani, the company behind the Casgevy therapy. During the call, HRH reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and exploring future opportunities to advance Bahrain’s healthcare sector.

Bahrain’s approval of Casgevy for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia treatment, following a comprehensive evaluation by the National Health Regulatory Authority, makes it the first country in the region and the second globally to greenlight this innovative therapy. This achievement not only highlights Bahrain’s regulatory excellence but also its dedication to addressing chronic and hereditary blood diseases.

The successful treatment at the Bahrain Oncology Centre’s Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant Unit reinforces Bahrain’s position as a global leader in precision medicine. It also sets a precedent for other nations in the region to adopt advanced gene-editing therapies, offering hope to millions of patients worldwide.