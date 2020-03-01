Running a business in the modern age requires you to be in full control of operations. Whether it’s a business offering digital services or sales shop or office, having access to online resources has become a necessity. Crucial for any business to survive. They significantly reduce waiting time and effort. Easing the burden on all entrepreneurs, Bahrain’s government offers an array of online services for CR holders through Sijilat.

Launched by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce & Tourism, and in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Sijilat services enable businessmen and investors to view the guidelines of how to obtain CRs, submit new CR requests, and search for information related to commercial and agencies registrations in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

They also allow CR owners to renew their commercial registration licenses, check the status of their applications, and submit a request to amend their CR details. Inquire about the pre-requisites for setting up a business activity in the Kingdom of Bahrain. And, submit feedback or complaints against CRs.

For added convenience, users can visit the National Portal bahrain.bh. Host to numerous valuable eServices of government entities, to access the Sijilat services. From there, they will be directed to sijilat.bh where they can complete their transactions.

For more information, please contact the 80008001.