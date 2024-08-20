Sijili, A New Era For Bahraini Businesses

- Advertisement -

The virtual commercial registration (Sijili) is revolutionising how business is conducted in Bahrain. By allowing certain commercial activities to be carried out without a physical business address, Sijili supports entrepreneurship, encourages innovation, and promotes the growth of small enterprises. This initiative is crucial for accelerating commercial and industrial activities, supporting economic diversification, and creating promising opportunities that benefit the national economy.

Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla Adel Fakhro said that the recent Order (51) of 2024 consolidates previous decisions related to Sijili, expanding eligibility and simplifying procedures for sole proprietors, company owners, and board members.

“This move reflects the growing interest of Bahraini traders in registering with Sijili, enabling them to conduct business more flexibly and sustainably,” he said.

“This initiative is driven by the growing interest of Bahraini traders in registering with the virtual commercial establishment Sijili, which allows them to conduct commercial activities without a physical business address. This measure simplifies the establishment of certain enterprises as defined by the decision.”

- Advertisement -

The virtual commercial registration Sijili was launched as part of the ministry’s efforts to support and encourage small individual enterprises, granting them legal status to conduct their activities and simplifying the establishment process for certain enterprises (such as freelancers, including photographers, translators, trainers, consultants, and others). The ministry aims to introduce a new model for conducting certain commercial activities.

Mr Fakhro noted that the order has expanded the number of commercial activities permitted through the virtual commercial establishment to 71, following the addition of 30 new activities. This expansion aims to support Bahraini talents and capabilities across various fields, facilitate entry into the commercial sector, and enhance a stimulating economic environment.

He also said that in line with the ministry’s policy to engage the community, particularly those benefiting from its services, in the design and development of the services it offers, the order was issued based on citizen proposals to provide greater flexibility in conducting commercial activities and to support innovation under fair competitive rules.