Silah Gulf Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

Silah, Bahrain’s premium, multi-award-winning customer experience solutions provider announced it has earned the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification, in the Information Security Management System (ISMS) category, further strengthening its commitment to privacy and data security. Certifications such as these provide assurance in the company’s commitment to protecting key aspects of customer, employee, and business information.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised information security management standard and code of practice that is in line with industry leading best practices. Silah’s operational management went through an extensive audit process to prove that it met the organization’s high standards for safeguarding customer and company information.

“As a result of earning the prestigious ISO 27001 certification, we can ensure that any personal data we process on behalf of our customers is handled in compliance with Bahrain’s PDPL and Europe’s GDPR requirements, as well as international data privacy regulations. Achieving this milestone has validated our efforts to utilise industry best practices in driving innovation to deliver complete, end-to-end customer experience solutions for our clients.” saidFeras Ahmed, CEO of Silah Gulf

“As a CX technologies solutions and service provider towards Enterprises, SMEs & Micro-Market, our mission is to empower organizations across the region with the tools they need to deliver quality customer service. To achieve this, we go above and beyond the basic requirements of protecting assets containing customer and individual information. This certification adds another feather in our cap and underscores our commitment to improving our client services while putting us at the forefront of privacy efforts within our industry” he added.

Silah offers a full breadth of services including advising companies transforming their customer experience infrastructure, providing specialist training and certification, deploying high-tech solutions, as well as handling the running of the entire customer service operations.

The ISO certification comes at a critical time when the marketplace has heightened sensitivity to cyber threats. It cements Silah’s commitment to data privacy and protection, responsible use of information and providing a secure environment for our customers subscribed services, whether it be digital, print or on the cloud

The scope of the certification covers a broad range of Silah’s innovative product offerings including the Contact Centre Management and Silah CX Technology Solution.