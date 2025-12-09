Silah Gulf celebrates Bahraini Women’s Day

Silah Gulf proudly celebrates Bahraini Women’s Day 2025, which is celebrated this year under the slogan “Bahraini Women: Excellence, Creativity, Innovation”, honoring the impactful contributions, leadership, and innovation of its female employees. With women representing over 48% of the company’s workforce, and more than 92% of them being Bahraini nationals, Silah Gulf reinforces its strong commitment to women empowerment and national talent development.

With women employees holding key roles across Executive management, IT, HR, Finance, Marketing, and Operations, Silah Gulf significantly invests in their professional development. The company cultivates a supportive and inclusive work environment through flexible arrangements, leadership and mentorship opportunities, continuous training, and recognition initiatives, empowering women to grow, lead, and shape the future of customer experience in Bahrain and beyond.

As part of this year’s Bahraini Women’s Day Celebration, Silah Gulf organized a special ceremony to honor and recognize the achievements of its female employees. The event showcased their inspiring professional journeys and highlighted their valuable role in advancing the company’s vision of excellence, innovation, and service leadership.



“At Silah Gulf, we firmly believe that empowering women is not just a social responsibility, but a strategic driver of sustainable growth,” said Mr. Feras Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of Silah Gulf. “Bahraini women are an integral part of our success; they lead with innovation, enrich our culture, and reflect the true spirit of Bahrain’s national vision. We are proud to support their development and celebrate their achievements across all levels of the organization.”

Silah Gulf has also been officially recognized by the Ministry of Labour for its contribution to national employment initiatives, including supporting the National Employment Platform and achieving high Bahrainisation rates. Over the years, the company has contributed to the creation of more than 5,000 job opportunities across its operating geographies — reinforcing its position as a key partner in national talent empowerment and sustainable economic development.



As a leading Customer Experience solutions provider, Silah Gulf remains committed to creating opportunities for women, supporting employee development, and contributing to Bahrain’s national transformation goals.