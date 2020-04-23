Silah Gulf Donates USD50,000 to ‘Feena Khair’ Campaign

Bahrain’s leading Outsourcing Customer Service Provider, Silah Gulf announced a USD50,000 donation to the “Feena Khair” campaign led by His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports Affairs (SCYS) Chairman, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The move is in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spearheaded by the Crown Prince, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Silah Gulf Chairman and Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed praised the campaign, which has helped to strengthen national partnerships and solidarity within the Kingdom. He commended the role of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) in addressing the current pandemic, and its implementation of the vision of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Al Qaed said that Silah Gulf’s contribution to Feena Khair is in line with its national duty, and that the campaign’s success is thanks to generous donations by individuals, and public & private sector entities. The campaign has granted everyone the opportunity to express their gratitude and love for the Kingdom.

He affirmed that the image of unity that the people of Bahrain have shown towards its leadership during these exceptional circumstances, and their readiness to support the national campaign, is undoubtedly a contributing factor to the success of the national efforts in combatting this pandemic.