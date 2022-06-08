Silah Gulf participates in region’s premier E3 conference

Listen to this article now

SILAH GULF, multi-award-winning, customer-experience business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, was a Gold sponsor in the E3 CX Conference held in Riyadh, KSA from 7 – 9 June 2022. The conference showcased both regional and international Customer Experience (CX) success stories, and connected communities in the Middle East. Notable practitioners in the field from the region and beyond addressed the high-profile audience presenting new strategies, technologies, and tools tailored to support CX reforms in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

- Advertisement -

With an agenda to Educate, Engage and Empower, the E3 Conference was held this year under the theme, “Making customer centricity your game changer.” Over 300 CX leaders attended the content-rich conference and workshops, advocating the importance of customer-centric businesses in a diversified smart economy.

With its significant CX experience in the region, Silah Gulf was a key partner in sharing lessons learnt from the CX journey and in the effort to impart training and career development for professionals looking to refresh skillsets and spearhead KSA’s next level CX projects.

“Our experience with Customer Experience solutions and innovations across businesses aligns with the Kingdom’s endeavor to bring about a digital transformation to the industry and evolve it in new and innovative ways. We are excited to be amongst so many pioneers, creative thinkers and future leaders from the region and beyond,” said MR. FERAS AHMED, CEO, SILAH GULF. “We look forward to building a network that will have a transformational impact in the GCC and help us in our united goal of driving value driven programs to deliver complete, end-to-end customer experience solutions specific to the needs of an enterprise.”

“The E3 Conference is significant in that it emphasizes the importance of integrating digital technology into all areas of a business, showcasing how profoundly it changes how businesses operate and deliver value to customers,” said MS. NOOR BUBSHAIT, Director – Business Development, SILAH GULF. “Digital transformation is today inspiring and influencing companies across the region to evolve their business models and adapt to the digital transformation journey. Saudi Arabia’s digital landscape is a fast-growing one and we welcome this opportunity to be a part of it.”

MR. ABDULRAHMAN NABEEL BENSHAMS, General Manager, SILAH GULF added, “For over a decade, Silah Gulf has empowered organizations across the region with the tools required to deliver quality customer experience. We have a clear understanding of the importance of digital transformation and an ongoing commitment to enhance the experience. Our participation in this event is one further step in taking this vision forward.”