Silah Gulf Partners with PIE to Boost Contact Centre Technology Solutions

Listen to this article now

Silah Gulf announced a ground-breaking new partnership with Payment International Enterprise (PIE), a payment innovation and solution provider and one of the first and largest FinTech companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The partnership will see the introduction of a host of digital and Cloud solutions which will enhance customer experience, and quality of service, providing a more seamless and personalized customer journey for PIE’s clients. Silah’s inputs will support PIE in its mission to provide a full financial ecosystem that enables a cashless society while offering innovative financial services to all segments of society.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion Fawaz Ghazal, CEO of Payment International Enterprise commented on the potential that the partnership holds. “In our continuous goal to enhance customer experience, and quality of service we seek partnerships with customer service leaders in the region, Silah as an industry leader empowers us with the required technology to achieve our service excellence, we are proud that we are working with a true Bahraini business that drives value to us.”

Mr. Feras Ahmed, CEO of Silah Gulf said, “For over a decade, Silah Gulf has empowered organizations across the region with the tools to deliver quality customer experience. We are proud to have developed a single, intuitive contact center framework for PIE, which will not only improve customer engagements, but also provide actionable insights to further aid enhancements and growth.”