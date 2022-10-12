Silah Gulf represents Bahrain’s Digiverse at GITEX global 2022

- Advertisement -

Silah Gulf, multi-award-winning customer-experience business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, will demonstrate its advanced customer service and AI solutions at the GITEX GLOBAL Technology Expo in Dubai this week. The world’s largest, most inclusive tech and startup event, now known as GITEX GLOBAL, hosts 5,000 companies across a two million square feet exhibition space between October 10 and 14.

GITEX GLOBAL unifies the world’s most influential ecosystems advancing business, economy, society and culture through the sheer power of innovation. It facilitates a platform for the most transformative technologies that are shaking up ecosystems worldwide. New launches and cutting-edge developments include 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud & Edge, Cybersecurity, Fintech, Blockchain, Data Analytics and Smart Cities.

With its significant CX experience in the region, Silah Gulf’s CX journey as well as its efforts in training and career development find resonance in the vibrant global community network of technical minds, skills and talent. Silah Gulf’s focus will be on highlighting its cloud-based solutions, while also showcasing products like Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Cloud Computing, CRM Solutions, as well as Robotics, Security, Software and Virtualization. The organization’s continually evolving CX solutions have demonstrated the potential to transform and upgrade efficiency of core operational processes, not only improving productivity and end-user experience for their clients, but also strengthening the overall business performance.

Mr. Feras Ahmed, CEO of Silah Gulf noted that Bahrain’s steady participation every year reflects the importance the Kingdom places on the ICT sector and on showcasing its most recent initiatives in digital transformation.

“ICT continues to be a key focus of the government’s Economic Vision 2030 and it demonstrates that emphasis through sustained efforts to highlight the strength and innovation of Bahrain’s ICT sector. Our participation also demonstrates Silah Gulf’s experience as Bahrain’s top supplier of business and technology outsourcing services. Our efforts will also promote Bahrain as a viable business outsourcing destination and competitive solutions provider.”