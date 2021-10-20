Silah Gulf Represents Bahrain’s ICT Sector at GITEX 2021

Listen to this article now

Silah Gulf, award-winning business process outsourcing (BPO) provider, specialized in innovative Customer Experience (CX) solutions, demonstrated its skills in cloud-based call center solutions at the GITEX technology Expo hosted at the World Trade Center in Dubai this week.

- Advertisement -

Silah Gulf’s new solutions have the potential to transform and upgrade efficiency of core operational processes, not only improving productivity and end-user experience for their clients, but also strengthening the overall business performance.

The Bahraini National pavilion had several Government and private sector organizations from Bahrain’s ICT sector along with the Economic Development Board, and major sponsorships from Alba and Batelco. Over 1,200 firms from across the world representing almost a hundred nations were present, with attendees projected to surpass 100,000, including international investors. Many activities related to the newest breakthroughs in technology and applications are being held during the expo.

Mr. Feras Ahmed, CEO of Silah Gulf noted that the Bahrain’s national pavilion in GITEX year after year reflects the positive outcomes achieved by the ICT sector through the years. He emphasized that while Silah Gulf’s focus will be on highlighting its cloud-based solutions, it will also be showcasing products like Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Cloud Computing, CRM Solutions, as well as Robotics, Security, Software and Virtualization.

“We are proud to highlight the strength and innovation of Bahrain’s ICT sector. Our participation is part of our efforts to demonstrate Silah Gulf’s experience as Bahrain’s top supplier of business and technology outsourcing services, that has empowered organizations across the region with the tools required to deliver quality customer experience. Our efforts will also promote Bahrain as a viable business outsourcing destination in the Middle East and showcase its strengths as a business friendly nation.”