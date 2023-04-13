Sinch to collaborate with Salesforce through enterprise-grade messaging solution

- Advertisement -

Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced its strategic collaboration with Salesforce. Sinch is a strategic supplier for Salesforce’s global SMS delivery and provides enterprise-grade messaging solutions that support Salesforce and its global customer base.

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. Sinch has worked with Salesforce since 2014 when Salesforce expanded their SMS offering into international markets.

Sinch’s Super Network is a key element of the joint success. Overall, Sinch now sends more than 200 billion messages a year – more than 6,000 per second on average. The high volume gives Sinch, along with its partners and clients around the world, scale that keeps the cost per transaction down and quality up.

“In today’s digital-first world, customers expect companies to deliver real-time, personalized communication,” said Ruth Hartmann, SVP, Product Management at Salesforce. “Leveraging Sinch’s messaging capabilities, we are able to help brands build loyalty and trust by making every moment more personal, valuable and memorable.”

“We value the many years of collaboration with Salesforce and our joint relentless commitment to security, quality, and innovation. We are excited to strengthen our relationship to support an even better enterprise-grade messaging experience,” said Petter Bengtsson, EVP North America, Sinch.

Messaging is a key component of CPaaS, which has proven to give global enterprises a competitive advantage. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 95 percent of global enterprises will utilize API-enabled CPaaS offerings.