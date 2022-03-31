Singaporean Ambassador Visits Marassi Al Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Eagle Hills Diyar welcomed a visit by the Singaporean Ambassador, H. E. Mr. Wong Chow Ming, and his delegation, to the Marassi Al Bahrain development on Sunday, the 20th of March 2022.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Atif Azeem, CFOO at Eagle Hills Diyar, Mr. Eng Gim Hwee, GM at Eagle Hills Diyar and Mr. Ricardo Vale, GM at Vida Beach Resort, Marassi Al Bahrain, accompanied H.E the Ambassador and his delegation on a tour of the Marassi Al Bahrain Sales Center and shared with them Marassi Al Bahrain’s upcoming plans for future expansion.