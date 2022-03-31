Thursday, March 31, 2022
    Singaporean Ambassador Visits Marassi Al Bahrain

    Eagle Hills Diyar welcomed a visit by the Singaporean Ambassador, H. E. Mr. Wong Chow Ming, and his delegation, to the Marassi Al Bahrain development on Sunday, the 20th of March 2022.

    Mr. Atif Azeem, CFOO at Eagle Hills Diyar, Mr. Eng Gim Hwee, GM at Eagle Hills Diyar and Mr. Ricardo Vale, GM at Vida Beach Resort, Marassi Al Bahrain, accompanied H.E the Ambassador and his delegation on a tour of the Marassi Al Bahrain Sales Center and shared with them Marassi Al Bahrain’s upcoming plans for future expansion.

