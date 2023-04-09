Sitra Mall Renovation – Phase 1 Hits 50% Completion Mark

- Advertisement -

The USD 12 million renovation of Sitra Mall now stands at one-quarter complete, paving the way for its transformation into a modern community shopping centre and lifestyle destination. The mall, which is a subsidiary of Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), is being managed by Amana.

The three-phase renovation project aims to enhance the customer experience and create a family-friendly neighbourhood recreational space which will serve residents of the Sitra community and the surrounding areas. It will unlock the property’s full potential and contribute to the local economy by attracting new business and investment opportunities to the area.

Phase 1, which is 50% complete and scheduled to be finished by September 2023, comprises a new mall entrance with a full façade enhancement, which will provide a modern and inviting space for visitors. The new frontage will feature updated lighting and signage, as well as new exterior cladding and glazing, giving the mall a fresh, contemporary look that reflects the latest design trends, and forms a key part of the strategy to recirculate footfall to higher value areas of the property. This phase also includes a complete refurbishment of the mall’s air conditioning and lighting systems, and replacement of the mall’s flooring all over the main corridors.

Six new retail units, and four F&B units will expand the mall’s shopping and dining offerings, including two new drive-thru restaurants, which have been leased out to McDonald’s and Costa Coffee. The former is already operational, while the latter is set to begin serving customers in April 2023. Taking advantage of the mall’s unique seafront views are new sea-facing restaurants and cafes, now available for leasing.

In support of the project, consultation is ongoing with the Ministry of Works, which will manage the enhancement of the road networks surrounding the mall. Earlier this year, the Ministry tendered the road enhancement package, which is expected to be awarded and completed with the delivery of Phase 1 of Mall works completion.

The Sitra Mall renovation project is in line with BDB’s strategy to provide ongoing support toward the Kingdom’s private sector. This project aims to support the SME ecosystem in Bahrain that is aligned with the Economic Vision of 2030. The refurbishment is expected to be completed by 2024.