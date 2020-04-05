Skiplino announced that it will offer its award-winning contactless mobile queue solution free-of-charge for 6 months to all Government Agencies, Hospitals and Medical Centers in response to the COVID-19 crisis. In line with the Kingdom’s national safety campaign, the intelligent cloud-based queue system will support different entities in implementing their safety measures towards all their employees and create a safe environment for customers.

Skiplino will also be releasing a new Virtual Branch service to help organizations continue serving their customers, accepting forms and receiving payments without the need of physical presence by their customers. The Virtual Branch service is currently piloting with a few Government Agencies and Corporates and is expected to be offered to public by early-April.

Skiplino’s initiative reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to creating solutions that will impact the community positively, and is part of Team Bahrain which is key to overcome this nationwide challenge.

Hundreds of governmental entities, financial institutions and other corporates have already implemented Skiplino for their multiple branches. Customers can book multiple services for free through the Skiplino mobile app seamlessly. The application eliminates customers from waiting at the location as they can choose a specific time for the booking and are notified via the app which desk counter to go to when it’s their turn, which removes the need for touchscreens or printed papers.

Skiplino is the world’s most intelligent cloud-based queue management system, which aims to continuously provide businesses with innovative solutions to help improve their customer service. The multilingual queue system allows businesses to handle customer queues smartly and speedily.