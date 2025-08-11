SLRB and Aramex Partner to Boost Real Estate Sector

The Survey and Land Registration Bureau (SLRB) has teamed up with global logistics company Aramex to speed up the delivery of real estate registration documents. This strategic partnership aims to improve service quality and user experience, supporting the government’s push for more efficient, digital-first services.

According to Ammar Rashid Al Khashram, SLRB Director General of Land Registration, this move is a key part of the bureau’s digital transformation strategy. The initiative will fully automate real estate transactions and connect the SLRB with other public and private organizations to create an innovative service network.

This new service will not only accelerate the registration process to meet international standards but also increase transparency and strengthen Bahrain’s real estate and business sectors. The agreement will allow for quick, convenient document delivery both inside and outside of Bahrain, saving clients time and boosting satisfaction.

Al Khashram emphasized that this partnership highlights the SLRB’s commitment to providing high-quality government services, reinforcing Bahrain’s role as a leading digital hub for real estate services in the region.