Smart and eco-friendly Haj experience

Scented pathways and umbrella shades amidst trees are set up to offer pilgrims a safe and comfortable haj season.

The smart and eco-friendly initiatives have been initiated by Saudi Arabia under significant projects undertaken in Madinah and Makkah.

Prominent among these is a project to improve the cityscape around the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, launched by the Madinah Region Development Authority. As part of this move, smart devices diffusing pleasant fragrances into the air have been installed along the paths and roads frequented by pilgrims.

Additionally, trees are planted on the roadside. Seating areas are installed, while heat-absorbing marble is paved on the sidewalks. Unauthorised vehicles have also been restricted from entering the central area, ensuring a peaceful environment.

More than 245 umbrellas are placed in the courtyards of the mosque, which help provide shade during the day, while fans with cooling water mist create a comfortable atmosphere for visitors. Meanwhile, in Makkah, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has introduced the ‘Hayyakom’ (meaning welcome) initiative at the library of the Grand Mosque. Through ‘Hayyakom,’ individuals have the opportunity to explore Islamic heritage and the cultural history, fostering a sense of spirituality and awareness.

During this haj season, a group of Chinese pilgrims visiting the Two Holy Mosques Exhibition were briefed about the features of the Grand Mosque. The visit was part of a comprehensive programme carried out under the slogan ‘From Arrival to Departure,’ designed by the presidency for this year’s haj season.