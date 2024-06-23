Smile and Jahez Join Forces to Boost Community Work

- Advertisement -

The “Smile” initiative, a Bahrain Future Society for Youth initiative that provides psychosocial support to children with cancer and their parents in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has entered into a community partnership with Jahez International, a prominent delivery company. This partnership aims to bolster the initiative’s charitable and humanitarian efforts to assist children with cancer and their families.

Representing the “Smile” initiative in the agreement signing was Mr. Sabah Al-Zayani, Chairman of Future Society for Youth, while Jahez International was represented by its CEO, Mr. Jawad Mahmoud Jawad.

Under the agreement, Jahez app users will have the opportunity to support the “Smile” initiative’s programs by selecting the society’s icon within the app through the (Jahez for Al Khair) option, choosing a program from the list provided, and making their donations, and Jahez International will ensure these contributions are delivered to the society.

This agreement underscores both parties’ dedication to their social responsibilities and their commitment to supporting vulnerable groups in society, and aims to empower these groups, enhance their living standards, and improve their quality of life.

Mr. Jawad Mahmoud Jawad, CEO of Jahez International, welcomed the agreement, affirming its alignment with the company’s steadfast dedication to fulfilling its social responsibilities towards the most vulnerable, and commented, “Our social initiatives are meticulously designed to pave sustainable paths of development that foster enduring positive change in society.”

Mr. Sabah Al-Zayani, Chairman of Future Society for Youth, expressed his gratitude to Jahez International, emphasizing the pivotal role of the agreement in significantly enhancing the “Smile” initiative’s support for children battling cancer and their families.

Mr. Al-Zayani commented “This partnership will empower our ongoing commitment to volunteer services, improving the health and social well-being of children affected by cancer, raising community awareness about the disease, and providing extensive support to affected families across Bahrain.”