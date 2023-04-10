Smile Celebrates 40 Young Heroes and Their Families with Gergaoun

- Advertisement -

Smile initiative, an initiative of Bahrain Future Society for Youth that provides psycho-social support to children with cancer and their parents in Bahrain, held the “Gergaoun” event at “Noor Land”, in the presence of about 40 heroic children sponsored by the initiative with their families, and the ceremony included traditional Fareea dance, folk songs, entertainment programs, competitions, gifts and others.

Mr. Sabah Abdulrahman Al-Zayani, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Bahrain Future Society for Youth, said that the Gergaoun celebration, which the Smile Initiative has been holding every year, comes within the framework of the social and recreational events that it organizes throughout the year for its heroic children, raising their morale, bringing joy and pleasure to their hearts, integrating them into society and providing psychological support to them and their families.

Mr. Al-Zayani thanked “Noor Land” for hosting the Gergaoun event, a part of the “Smile” initiative’s efforts to revive Bahraini folk heritage and introduce young cancer patients to their cultural roots. He acknowledged the volunteers and partners of the “Smile” initiative and highlighted the positive impact of such events in educating the community about the importance of providing comprehensive support to children with cancer and their families. Mr. Al-Zayani emphasized the critical role of psychological support in helping affected children overcome the challenges associated with cancer treatment.