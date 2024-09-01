Smiling Heroes

- Advertisement -

Smile Initiative launched its 11th edition of Kids Are Golden Campaign

In a heartwarming celebration, 47 cancer-free children were honoured as heroes at the launch of the 11th edition of the “Kids Are Golden” campaign by the Smile Initiative.

The event, marking September as Childhood Awareness Month, took place at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland—Medical University of Bahrain. Supreme Council for Health chairman, Lieutenant General Dr Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, officiated the launch.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about childhood cancer and provide psychosocial support to children with cancer and their parents in Bahrain. This year’s theme, “Children’s Cancer is Curable,” emphasises the importance of early detection, adherence to treatment, and consistent medical follow-up. The month-long campaign will feature several initiatives aimed at spreading awareness on childhood cancer prevention.

- Advertisement -

During the event, the 47 cancer-free children were celebrated for their courage and resilience and received mementos from Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed. The ceremony included a cake-cutting, testimonials, and collaborations with support groups like the Future Nurses Group. The function was attended by diplomats, government officials, and invited guests.

“Issues like cancer are indeed significant, especially those affecting children,” Lt Gen Dr Shaikh Mohammed told Bahrain This Week.

“It’s crucial to support and educate those affected. Every section of this initiative (Smile) is vital, and I truly appreciate it. I’m pleased to learn that SMILE also supports expatriates in the country. This kind of problem impacts everyone, and having such support is invaluable.”

Government Hospitals chief executive, Dr Maryam Al Jalahma, praised the initiative’s impact.

“This initiative (Smile) is definitely making a significant impact, bringing happiness and smiles to those who feel supported. It’s incredibly challenging for patients, whether they are enduring physical pain or psychological issues, to stay in the hospital. However, when they see people supporting them and engaging them in activities, it makes a world of difference. The doors of the government hospitals are open for collaboration, and we welcome such initiatives.”

She noted that organisations like Smile set a great example, like other similar non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that are stepping in to support government hospitals. “All such organisations are already doing commendable work by visiting children, bringing gifts, and making donations to improve services. They help upgrade medical devices and maintain the hospital environment, which is crucial. To all NGOs and interested parties, I would say, your involvement is vital. Your support can significantly enhance the well-being of our patients and the quality of our healthcare services.”

Social Development Ministry Under-Secretary, Sahar Al Mannai, expressed the ministry’s support for the initiative.

“The ministry is proud to support initiatives like Smile. These programmes play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being of our community, especially for those facing challenging circumstances. By providing emotional and practical support, they bring hope and joy to many lives. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with such organisations to ensure that every individual feels valued and supported.”

Sonya Janahi, a board member of the Bahrain Chamber, highlighted the role of the private sector.

“As an ambassador of the Smile Foundation since 2008, I have witnessed the significant contributions from the private sector. Many companies support and contribute discreetly as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) obligations. For instance, the complete design of the hospital ward was undertaken by my team, including students from the University of Bahrain. These are areas where we can always support and add value. We are more than happy to do so because these children are our future. It’s essential to ensure they look forward to a positive future. The private sector plays a crucial role in this, and supporting these young heroes is the least we can do.”

Founder of Smile Initiative, Soubah Al Zayani, shared his vision.

“To all my colleagues, I say, we must strive to make a difference. We don’t want to live like any other human being, just existing and then passing away. Our mission in life is to make a meaningful impact. It’s not just about growing up, studying, and starting families—animals can do that too. As human beings, we have the unique opportunity to create change and positively influence the lives of others. Seeing people smile and live happily is my greatest joy. This is my main mission. I feel a deep sense of fulfillment when I see the positive effects of our work, even when I’m tired. We continue to serve tirelessly, always looking for good news about treatments and seeking scholarships for those in need. Our goal is to support them even after recovery. The inspiration behind our work is simple: to make people happy and bring smiles to their faces.”

The Smile Initiative continues to be a beacon of hope and support for children with cancer and their families, demonstrating the power of community and collaboration in making a difference.