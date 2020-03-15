With countries at a lockdown mode to curb the spread of coronavirus that has reached almost every continent here’s the lowdown on how they can be tackled with something as simple as a soap.

Once the virus is on your hands, you are at high risk unless you can wash the active virus off.

Soap water contains fat-like substances known as amphiphiles. Some structurally very similar to the lipids in the corona virus outer membrane. The soap molecules compete with the lipids in the virus outer layer. Effectively dissolving the glue that holds the virus together. The soap also outcompetes the interactions between the virus and skin surface detaching the virus off.

You need to do a fair amount of rubbing and soaking. Ensuring it reaches nook and cranny of skin surface.

Disinfectants, liquids, wipes, gels, and creams containing alcohol and soap have similar effects but not as effective as normal soap without a considerable high concentration of alcohol. This is mainly because when you rub your hands with wipes or gels, it is a little harder to ensure that the virus is completely soaked in ethanol for long enough on your hands to kill the viruses.

When soap is not handy or practical, alcohol wipes are the best to be used for cleaning