Social Development Minister received Church delegation

Social Development Minister Osama bin Ahmed Khalaf Al-Asfoor received His Holiness Alexios Mar Eusebius, Supreme Head of the Syrian Orthodox Church in the Republic of India, accompanied by a delegation from the Church, on the occasion of their visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.
The minister hailed relations binding the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of India, highlighting growing joint cooperation across all fields.
He affirmed Bahrain’s unwavering commitment to promoting the values of tolerance, coexistence and respect, pointing to the diversity and pluralism of the Bahraini society, which turned the Kingdom into a distinguished civilized model.
The church head and delegation expressed their thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain for the care and attention given to followers of the Christian religion in Bahrain.
They praised Bahrain’s civilized role in spreading a culture of dialogue and religious tolerance, as well as consolidating and strengthening a culture of rapprochement and coexistence between religions and guaranteeing religious freedoms.