Sony Middle East & Africa adds Super-Large Sized TVs for its MASTER Series

Sony Middle East & Africa has upped its flagship MASTER Series in Bahrain with the launch of the new Z9G 8K LED and A9G 4K OLED televisions in the market. Representing the pinnacle of picture quality available to home viewers, Sony’s MASTER Series TVs are capable of displaying images that faithfully convey the creators’ intent. The name MASTER Series is given only to the very best Sony TVs. They provide premium picture quality, colour, contrast, and clarity similar to that of a professional-grade monitor. The MASTER Series TVs also feature Netflix Calibrated Mode and IMAX Enhanced to further ensure that content is delivered as intended.

Both new models feature the next generation Picture Processor X1 Ultimate for accurate detail and contrast. Introduced along with the inaugural MASTER Series models, this processor plays a vital role in delivering the high-quality picture. The Picture Processor X1 Ultimate has a unique algorithm especially developed for 8K. It intelligently detects and analyses each object in the picture resulting in exceptional detail and contrast. It provides a more realistic picture that represents the creators’ intent. Premium quality sound is a key part of the viewing experience as well. Both the models feature the new Sound-from-Picture Reality which reproduces the position of the sound on the screen. When actors are speaking, the sound appears to be coming directly from their mouths.

Sony 8k TVs in its Master Series

Z9G Super-Large Sized TVs

Larger TVs are becoming more popular. Sony’s goal is to maximize the super-large screen experience in the living room. Sony has introduced extra resolution with its first consumer 8K television to deliver premium picture quality in such extra-large screens. With twice the number of horizontal lines and vertical lines, 8K provides four times the pixels of 4K. It is16 times the resolution of HD, resulting in a more immersive viewing experience.

The powerful Picture Processor X1 Ultimate has been optimized to handle the 33 million pixels of 8K. The same processor enables the newly developed 8K X-Reality PRO to up-scale any content to near-8K picture quality. It uses a new, dedicated 8K database to refer to for even more precise, detailed upscaling.

Taking the experience gained from the OLED’s Acoustic Surface Audio, Sony has expanded the concept to the Z9G LED TV. With Acoustic Multi-Audio, it delivers a Sound-from-Picture Reality experience.

The Z9G also features X-Wide Angle to ensure the picture retains its quality regardless of the viewing angle, enabling a wider viewing angle that reduces colour shifts when viewing the screen off-axis, so colours stay true no matter the viewer’s position. While X-Motion Clarity minimizes motion blur without sacrificing screen brightness.

A9G Premium OLED TV

The A9G is Sony’s new flagship 4K OLED TV available in 77”, 65”, and 55” class, in a very slim form factor. Images come to life with the super-wide viewing angle, precise contrast and absolute blacks of OLED technology. Over 8 million self-illuminating pixels are precisely and individually controlled by Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. In addition to the processor, the A9G has Pixel Contrast Booster for more colour and contrast in bright areas. As a result, the A9G provides premium picture quality approaching that of a professional-grade monitor, showing images and colours as they truly are, as the creator intended. The processor improves SD and HD content to near 4K HDR quality and shows 4K content in stunning clarity.

Acoustic Surface Audio+ provides a totally immersive sound experience with the sound coming from the entire screen, enveloping viewers in exciting new entertainment experiences, providing pictures and sound in perfect harmony. In addition, a TV Centre Speaker Mode provides choice to use the TV as the centre speaker.

User Experience

Both the Z9G LED and the A9G OLED feature Sony‘s Android TV which supports a huge range of apps from Google Play, including YouTube™, Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, and more for deep smart home integration (availability varies by region). With Google Assistant4 built-in, both TVs have built-in microphones that will free users’ hands to simply talk to the TV and find what they quickly want, or to play TV shows, movies, and more (Google Assistant availability depends on region).

