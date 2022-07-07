Sony unveils latest line-up of products at new Ashrafs Bahrain electronics store

Ashrafs Bahrain – one of the most popular shopping destinations in the Kingdom – will showcase Sony’s wide range of products at its new electronics showroom at Bahrain City Centre. Customers can enjoy a cutting-edge shopping experience as they browse the latest Sony technology and electronic products.

They can choose from an extensive range of home entertainment, smart devices, premium audio accessories, mobile phones and ecosystem products. The store was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Farouk Yousif Almoayyed, Chairman, Y.K. Almoayyed and Sons, Mrs. Amal Yousif Almoayyed, Executive Director, Ashrafs and Mr. Jobin Joejoe, Deputy Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa, in the presence of other dignitaries.

Jobin Joejoe, Deputy Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to announce our presence at the new Ashrafs Bahrain. Shoppers in the Kingdom can now enjoy a world class shopping experience and discover a range of Sony products. Consumers in Bahrain are very tech-savvy, and we are excited for Sony fans – including movie buffs, sports fans and gamers – to try our ecosystem of products and enjoy a truly immersive experience.”

The new store will also showcase the new Sony BRAVIA XR range and Sony WH-1000XM5, which revolutionise home entertainment and audio experience with the best-in-class picture and sound quality. Consumers can enjoy enhanced on-screen streaming and gaming content as well as a powerfully immersive big-screen experience. The new store is on the 5th floor of Bahrain City Centre in Manama.