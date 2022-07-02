Souq Al Baraha Signs Agreement with Bapco Tazweed to Build Diyar Al Muharraq’s First Petrol Station

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Bapco Tazweed, the leading local provider of petroleum products and complementary services have announced the signing of an agreement between Souq Al Baraha and Bapco Tazweed to build the City’s first petrol station to serve both residents and visitors. The ceremony was held at the headquarters of Diyar Al Muharraq on Tuesday, 28th of June, 2022, attended by Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, Eng. Jassim Al Shirawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bapco Tazweed, Eng. Khalid Al-Tayyar, General Manager of Bapco Tazweed, in addition to a number of key officials and executives.

The petrol station is set to span across an approximate area of 4,000 sqm, located in close proximity to Souq Al Baraha and overlooking Marassi Al Bahrain. The station will comprise 6 petrol pumps, with the capacity of serving 12 vehicles at once; in addition to various other facilities including an automobile service station, as well as a number of retail stores and ATMs; designed to provide integrated services to all visitors.

The station represents a key addition to the wide range of services and facilities provided by the recently-completed Souq Al Baraha project to the residents and visitors of the community. Souq Al Baraha includes commercial and recreational facilities within a traditional atmosphere embodying the authentic Bahraini heritage. Starting from the holy month of Ramadan, Souq Al Baraha has welcomed the visitors in a soft opening to enjoy shopping in stores and shops owned by distinguished brands from Bahrain and the Gulf as well as global trademarks that were attracted to the project which is operated and managed by Seef Properties.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said, “At Diyar Al Muharraq, we maintain a keen focus on offering a variety of services and facilities that effectively meet the needs of our residents and visitors alike. We strive to elevate their daily lives by providing an integrated community that includes all of the lifestyle requirements of today’s day-and-age. We are pleased to be partnering with Bapco Tazweed to build the City’s first petrol station, which will be a key addition to Diyar Al Muharraq’s line-up of facilities, strategically located to provide facilitated access to all parts of the city. This comes in line with our aim to create a future ready-fully integrated city in order to contribute to further diversifying the National economy in line with the achievements of the 2030 Vision.”

Eng. Jassim Al Shirawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bapco Tazweed, added, “This marks a distinguished moment in the history of the company as this agreement is a firm step towards our Company’s goal to work in close cooperation with the private sector in order to develop and build gas stations in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Oil and Gas Holding Company (Nogaholding), and support of His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dainah, Minister of Oil and Environment , to continue to increase investments in the oil and gas sectors in the Kingdom. We would also like to express our utmost thanks to the management at Souq Al Baraha for their cooperation in pursuing this key project and for their trust in the services we provide.”

On his end, Eng. Khalid Al-Tayyar, General Manager of Bapco Tazweed, said, “We are delighted to be building the first petrol station in the biggest integrated city on the island, which comes in line with our aim to establish petrol stations across all areas in the Kingdom. The petrol station will serve Diyar Al Muharraq’s residents and visitors, as well as those living in nearby areas; which will accommodate different types of fuel including Super, Mumtaz, Jayyid and Diesel, in addition to providing various complementary services. The station will also help enhance residents’ amenities while relieving pressure on other gas stations in the surrounding area. We will continue to meet the needs of the Kingdom’s citizens, residents and visitors; with strategically located petrol stations that they can easily access, wherever they are.”

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in the Kingdom, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while persevering the core family values of the Bahraini society. It offers a unique, balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, creating a fully integrated and futuristic model city.