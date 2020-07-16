Thursday, July 16, 2020
Southern Governor Disinfection Campaign

Southern Governor attends disinfection campaign

A campaign was launched in Isa town to disinfect public facilities.

Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa attended the operation being held in cooperation with the General Directorate for Civil Defence.

A number of officers from the Isa Town Police Station and volunteers attended the campaign which was launched as part of efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa stressed the Southern Governorate’s drive to take necessary precautionary measures in line with the directives of the Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa to achieve community partnership with all security agencies.

He commended the strenuous efforts exerted by the Civil Defence to ensure people’s safety and enforce preventive measures, particularly social distancing.

The disinfection campaign was also attended by Mp. Ahmed Al-Amer, Municipal Councillor Malallah Shaheen and members of Isa Town Club and Isa Town Charity Society.

