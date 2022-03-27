Southern Governor launches “Majilat Alkhair 2022”

Listen to this article now

Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa has launched online “Majilat Alkhair 2022”, in the presence of his Deputy Brigadier Isa Thamer Al Doseri, citizens and Southern Governorate affiliates.

HH the Southern Governor praised the success of “Majilat Alkhair” initiative, since its launch in 2018, in boosting community partnership and promoting the approach of communication as well as humanitarian and social solidarity. He affirmed that the initiative is one of the exceptional ones aimed at fostering security and the one-family spirit in the community.

The virtual launch ceremony of “Majilat Alkhair 2022” kick-started with some verses from the Holy Quran. Then, the Social Programmes and Community Affairs Director Mohammed Hassan Al-Fao delivered a speech in which he thanked HH the Southern Governor for his continuous support and patronage of the initiative. He noted that “Majilat Alkhair” has been able to achieve a distinguished success in social and philanthropic work.

A documentary on the initiative’s success since its launch was shown. It is worth noting that the initiative was launched in 2018 as a humanitarian and social project being carried out throughout the Southern Governorate before the Holy Month of Ramadan.