Friday, April 9, 2021
Majilat AlKhair 4

Southern Governor launches “Majilat AlKhair 4”

Southern Governor, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, has launched remotely today “Majilat AlKhair 4” for 2021, in the presence of his Deputy, Brigadier Isa Thamer Al Dusari, and a number of affiliates to the governorate.

HH the Southern Governor pointed out the initiatives of social and awareness nature which reflect the efforts exerted to fight the coronavirus pandemic marking the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He said that those initiatives aim to promote the principle of community partnership within the framework of the Islamic teachings and precepts. He praised social solidarity as an appreciated approach, stressing the Southern Governorate’s determination to continue backing the national efforts to combat the coronavirus by adopting exceptional initiatives aimed at serving citizens.

HH the Southern Governor inaugurated the initiative announcing its launch. Then, Social Programmes and Affairs Director, Mohammed Hassan Al-Faw, gave a presentation in which he expressed thanks and appreciation to the Southern Governor for his continuous support to “Majilat AlKhair” initiative. After that, a short documentary was shown on the success stories of the initiative since its inception.

The Southern Governorate distributed around 1000 boxes on citizens in the Southern Governorate before the Holy Month of Ramadan, which contain preventive medical supplies and food stuff. The initiative is considered the first at the level of the kingdom’s governorates by including preventive supplies and foodstuff at the same time.

It is worth noting that the initiative was launched in 2018 as a humanitarian and social project being carried out throughout the Southern Governorate before the Holy Month of Ramadan.

