Southern Governor meets with Edamah Chief Executive

Southern Governor, HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, met with Chief Executive of Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), Amin Ahmed Al-Arayadh to boost joint cooperation regarding pioneering projects in the Southern Governorate.

The meeting was held in the presence of Deputy Southern Governor, Isa Thamer Al Dosari and a number of officials from the Southern Governorate and Edamah.

HH the Southern Governor was informed about a number of projects being implemented and which will be implemented in the Southern Governorate.

He Praised Edamah’s active role in project management and development, pointing out the remarkable development witnessed by the Southern Governorate in various fields.

He underlined the importance of partnership with the private sector in developing public services and amenities according to the highest standards.

For his part, Al-Arayadh commended keenness of HH the Southern Governor to follow up on implementation of different projects and optimize services for citizens.