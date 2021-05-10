Southern Governorate concludes Ramadan activities

The Southern Governorate has concluded its programmes and initiatives which were carried out during the holy month of Ramadan.

Southern Governor His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa gave directives to carry out the programmes aimed to reach out to citizens and residents and strengthen community ties.

Under the initiative themed “Majilat Al Khair”, a total of 1000 boxes containing medical items and food commodities were distributed in different areas of the governorate.

The governorate has also launched its Ramadan electronic guide via “Al Janoubiya” application providing a number of e-services in addition to instructions and mandatory precautionary measures for combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in cooperation with the Ministry of Health.

The governorate has also celebrated the mid-Ramadan gargaoun night reaching out virtually to hundreds of childrens, families and guests.

It also held the final ceremony of HH Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Quran Prize, in cooperation with the Directorate of Holy Quran Affairs at the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments.