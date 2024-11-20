Space Aspirations

- Advertisement -

The National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has marked its strongest presence yet at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024, showcasing an extensive exhibition and various activities that highlight its growing influence in the global space industry. Established by Royal Decree in 2014, the NSSA is dedicated to advancing Bahrain’s status in space science through research, capacity-building, and infrastructural development.

Yaqoob Alqassab, a Space Engineer at NSSA, outlined the agency’s prominent activities at the airshow, including the highly anticipated second edition of the Space Forum. This forum will explore space law and the critical role of space technology in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It aims to bring together experts, academics, and industry representatives to foster collaboration and share knowledge in space science and technology.

In a strategic move to enhance international cooperation, Mr Alqassab announced that the NSSA is set to formalise two significant agreements with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) from the UAE. These agreements will further joint efforts in lunar exploration and sustainability initiatives.

The first agreement will see Bahrain contributing to the Emirates Lunar Mission by developing four high-standard navigation cameras for the lunar rover. These cameras, designed to withstand the moon’s harsh environment, will assist in navigation, mapping, and analysing the lunar surface. This marks Bahrain’s inaugural payload to the moon, showcasing the Kingdom’s technical prowess and its emerging role in the global space sector.

The second agreement focuses on the utilisation of satellite data and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to enhance environmental sustainability. Projects under this partnership will monitor water quality, promote renewable energy use, and support environmental conservation, aligning with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 goals. This collaboration underscores the mutual commitment of Bahrain and the UAE to tackle climate challenges and promote sustainable development through innovative space applications.

Since the launch of its national space policy in 2018, the NSSA has pursued strategic goals to bolster satellite infrastructure, data analysis capabilities, and economic opportunities within the national space sector. Mr Alqassab highlighted that the NSSA has published over 70 research papers and conducted more than 25 analytical studies, benefiting over 35 Bahraini entities in fields such as agriculture, environmental conservation, and water monitoring.

The NSSA’s extensive international projects portfolio includes partnerships with agencies from over 25 countries. These collaborations range from developing hyperspectral imaging for lunar exploration with Egypt and China to CO₂ monitoring technology with the UK’s University of Leicester and Geospatial Insights. These initiatives reflect the NSSA’s dedication to advancing technical expertise, fostering innovation, and contributing to global environmental goals.

Through its dynamic participation at the BIAS 2024, the NSSA has demonstrated its commitment to nurturing Bahrain’s space industry and leveraging global partnerships to advance space science and sustainable development.