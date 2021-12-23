Speaker holds discussion session with Egyptian counterpart

Listen to this article now

Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Dr. Hanafi El-Gebali, praised keenness of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to support joint Arab work. He also commended the royal vision in developing the Kingdom of Bahrain and promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity.

He praised the advanced level of relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Egypt thanks to the wise leadership of HM the King and Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Speaker of the Representatives Council Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal and Egypt’s House of Representatives Speaker, Dr. Hanafy Ali El-Gebali.

The memo, signed at the Egyptian House of Representatives headquarters, aims to boost parliamentary cooperation and fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries.

He lauded keenness of Bahrain’s Representatives Council and Egypt’s House of Representatives to bolster cooperation between the two brotherly countries, mainly in the parliamentary field.

This came during a Bahraini-Egyptian parliamentary discussion session which was held in Cairo at the House of Representatives headquarters. The discussion session was held on the occasion of the visit of the Representatives Council Speaker and her accompanying delegation to Egypt.

The Representatives Council Speaker underlined deep-rooted fraternal ties and advanced cooperation between both countries in all fields. She pointed out the steady growth of bilateral relations thanks to the care and support of the leaderships. She also lauded the pivotal role of Egypt in supporting Arab and Islamic issues and fostering peace and security in the region and the world.