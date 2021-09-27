Speaker participates in 15th meeting of GCC Speakers

Listen to this article now

Speaker and Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Parliamentary Division Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal participated virtually in the 15th of Speakers of the GCC Shura Councils, Council of Representatives, the Federal National Council, and the National Assembly.

She stressed the need to raise the level of support and aspirations of youth, and achieving more progress for women as a major component of development in GCC countries, praising the progress achieved by Bahrain in that aspect led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the national efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Speaker praised the outstanding Bahraini women’s role in supporting the comprehensive development process represented in the efforts of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW) headed by Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King.

She noted the need to establish a comprehensive legislative vision for GCC countries post coronavirus pandemic, especially after their success in recovering, moving towards normal life and providing support to their economy and focusing on development, security and stability to meet the region safety goals and address threats.