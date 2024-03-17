Special Ramadan offers on new Mazda vehicles

- Advertisement -

International Motor Trading Agency, the sole authorized distributor for Mazda passenger vehicles in Bahrain, announces the launch of exceptional Ramadan offers on new 2024 models, exemplifying its commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service and value.

Suzan Salman Kanoo, President of IMTA, expressed her enthusiasm about the promotion, stating, “This year, we are thrilled to unveil our exclusive Ramadan deals. Our offers not only boast competitiveness but also deliver superior value, ensuring our beloved customers can drive home a brand new, stylish Mazda at unbeatable prices during this auspicious month.”

IMTA Vice President, K.N. SINGH added: “Mazda vehicles excel in combining style, performance, safety and comfort seamlessly. This year, our Ramadan offers are created to offer unparalleled savings, value and stress-free after-sales services to our valuable customers. We welcome customers to our showrooms across Bahrain to capitalise on our special deals. Frankly speaking, we’re thrilled with the response so far. Many customers have already secured their cars as we launched our Ramadan offers earlier than usual this year, starting in mid-February.”

The Mazda brand has experienced remarkable growth in the GCC region, with Bahrain emerging as a pivotal market. This is evidenced by Mazda Bahrain (IMTA) receiving the prestigious highest volume growth award for 2023 by Mazda Corporation, Japan. Renowned for its ability to cater to the diverse needs of modern families and driving enthusiasts alike, Mazda stands out for its insightful solutions and driving pleasure.

Competitive pricing on the new 2024 Mazda models and special auto finance rate of interest makes it easier to drive home your dream Mazda.

Complimentary 5-year or 100,000kms service package ensures peace of mind for years to come, while free extended warranty for 7 years enhances protection and confidence in the investment.

IMTA experts simplify the ownership process with complimentary insurance and registrationservices. Drive comfortably during harsh climate and boost the aesthetics of your vehicle with Mazda’s complimentary window tinting and rust-proofing treatments.

Due to limited stock and high demand, interested individuals are encouraged to secure their Mazda early to avoid disappointment. This limited-time offer is valid until the end of Ramadan. During this period, customers have the opportunity to book their favorite Mazda and secure the offer for later deliveries. Terms and conditions apply.

Prospective buyers are welcome to visit their nearest Mazda showroom for more information.

Call Arad on 17 875 799, Sitra on 17 706 010, and WhatsApp Tubli on 17 875 777.