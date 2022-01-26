Splash debuts new Spring 2022 collection

Listen to this article now

A motley mix of expressive colours, silhouettes that redefine fashion and rustic simplicity that reflects the beauty of nature – Splash Spring ’22 collection comes with the message of ‘living life in full bloom’.

- Advertisement -

At Splash, Spring is more than just transition fashion that includes unimaginative floral prints. It is a runway where every audacious style, print and texture undergoes a Spring update – to emerge into a vibrant display of impeccable and inviting style.

Like an advent calendar for Spring, the collection blooms with the warmth of electric blues and flaming orange in the month of January – transitioning into a fluorescent palette bursting with coral, green and lime as we progress into Spring.

The key pieces for women include pleated dresses, ruffled shirts, pinafore dresses, shorts suits and distressed denims. The collection elevates preppy dressing with desk-to-dinner looks that include statement XL collars and volume dresses. Balancing warm tones like blue, orange and jellybean green with cooler tones like salmon, lilac, citrus and whites – the collection has a reassuring warmth that symbolizes hope and newness, much like the season.

Whilst the monotony of structured, preppy pieces is broken by details like volume sleeves and ruffle hems, the romance in the collection comes alive in pleated skirts, Broderie Anglaise cutout shirts and floral dresses.

Another striking highlight of the season is the Splash Plus Size Spring collection. Instead of adding extended sizes to the existing collection, the Plus Size collection is a meticulously conceived showcase of beautiful, luxe clothing, where monochrome and soft shades of sand and ecru come together to present a cutting-edge appeal. With opulent pleats, oversized florals, delicate textures and gold trims, the inclusive collection is a revival of regal dressing. The collection also features ditzy prints in bright lime and Victorian blue along with loungewear featuring character prints.

Smart tailoring anchors the men’s collection with anime inspired prints, graffiti designs, varsity logos, camo prints and stripes. The palette is enriched with pastels, orange and green.

Discover the all-new Splash Spring ’22 collection at Splash stores located at Marina Mall & Al Hayat Segaya, Splash at Centerpoint stores located at Oasis Mall Juffair, Oasis Mall Riffa & City Centre Bahrain also shop online at Splashfashions