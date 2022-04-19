Splash launches exclusive Ramadan and Eid collection

Listen to this article now

Splash launches an exquisite collection to add shine to the festivities. Carefully curated and aesthetically pleasing, the collection is inspired by the rich and varied heritage and beauty of the Middle East.

- Advertisement -

Paying homage to the modest movement, the women’s fashion is led by dresses that combine modest tailoring with contemporary details. Restrained yet elegant— with an air of minimalism—the most notable styles take inspiration from nature, endless white sands, and glistering dunes. With fresh green, pristine white, cobalt blue and peony pink contrasting against neutral hues of tan and sand – the edit celebrates femininity with sophisticated silhouettes that are versatile and easy to style.

Long-sleeved dresses, shimmering kaftans and chic, printed pantsuits add a magnetic allure to the collection, that, thanks to its luxurious palette, works well as work wear as well as evening wear to attend iftars and social gatherings.

Meticulous in details like flared sleeves, ruffled hems and skillful embroidery – the collection includes over 1000 styles to choose from to ensure that you feel beautiful throughout the 30 days of the month.

Extending the strong Middle Eastern palette to its aesthetic, the collection for men is dominated with neutrals, whites and tans – reminiscent of peace and inner reflection. From hoodies to chinos to polos to shirts, the looks are modern yet carry an air of traditional charm and refinement. With minimal details and clean tailoring, the fits in the collection are designed to complement the spiritual milieu of the season.

A complete edit to get you Ramadan ready, this new Splash collection is now available across the Splash stores and Splash at Centerpoint stores at Oasis Mall Riffa, Oasis Mall Juffair, City Centre Bahrain, Marina Mall & Al Hayat Mall. Also online at www.splashfashions.com.