Sports services, projects in Northern Governorate discussed

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al-Moayyad, has stressed the importance of constant coordination with municipal councils to ensure the progress of the projects and services provided by the Youth Ministry, in line with the directives of HM the King’s Representative for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to increase the number of sports projects and programmes provided for Bahraini youth across various governorates.

The minister was speaking as he received here today the Northern Municipal Council’s Chairman, Ahmed Al-Kooheji, and members.

He lauded the efforts exerted by municipal councillors to improve the quality of services in the kingdom. He stressed the importance of activating all channels of communication between the Youth Ministry and the Northern Municipal Council. This is to deliver the best services and projects for the affiliates of clubs and youth centres.

Al-Moayyad reviewed the Youth Ministry’s plans and projects in the Northern Governorate. Including the latest developments regarding the implementation of HH Shaikh Nasser’s initiative to build 100 stadiums in the kingdom’s neighbourhoods.

They also discussed ways to develop youth and sports services, projects and facilities in the Northern Governorate.

Al-Kooheji expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the minister for his cooperation with the Northern Municipal Council, which, he said, has contributed to delivering many services for the local clubs and youth centres.