Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Sports and Projects discussed for Northern Governorate

Sports services, projects in Northern Governorate discussed

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al-Moayyad, has stressed the importance of constant coordination with municipal councils to ensure the progress of the projects and services provided by the Youth Ministry, in line with the directives of HM the King’s Representative for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to increase the number of sports projects and programmes provided for Bahraini youth across various governorates.

The minister was speaking as he received here today the Northern Municipal Council’s Chairman, Ahmed Al-Kooheji, and members.

He lauded the efforts exerted by municipal councillors to improve the quality of services in the kingdom. He stressed the importance of activating all channels of communication between the Youth Ministry and the Northern Municipal Council. This is to deliver the best services and projects for the affiliates of clubs and youth centres.

Al-Moayyad reviewed the Youth Ministry’s plans and projects in the Northern Governorate. Including the latest developments regarding the implementation of HH Shaikh Nasser’s initiative to build 100 stadiums in the kingdom’s neighbourhoods.

They also discussed ways to develop youth and sports services, projects and facilities in the Northern Governorate.

Al-Kooheji expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the minister for his cooperation with the Northern Municipal Council, which, he said, has contributed to delivering many services for the local clubs and youth centres.

Previous articleNPRA holds awareness campaign
Next articleBTEA participates in SATTE 2020 in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser allocates BD 1 million for national clubs

HM the King’s Representative for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sport, HH...
Read more
Sports This Week

BRAVE CF visionary Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa to attend Saudi Arabia show

The visionary of BRAVE Combat Federation, the fastest-growing MMA promotion in the world, will be on-site to witness a truly global fight card, as...
Read more
Sports This Week

Bahrain’s Golden Victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup

On December 8th, 2019, Bahrain won its first Arabian Gulf Cup. A golden victory, the journey was against tremendous odds yet finally surfacing victorious. 2000+...
Read more
Sports This Week

Wide Bahraini Participation in the the Ironman Middle East 70.3 Championship

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Chairman...
Read more
Sports This Week

Showjumper Al Malah Hits Second Place in International Championship

Bahraini showjumper Kumail Al Malah bagged second place in the Moores Equestrian British showjumping championship which featured a long list of participants from all...
Read more
Sports This Week

New Bahraini Motorsport Team “2 Seas Motorsport”

HH Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has announced the launch of his new Bahraini team that will race two Championships across Europe Named...
Read more

MOST READ

Bahrain committed to enhancing health care system

Inside Bahrain
The health care system in Bahrain has accomplished great achievements during the past decade and the government is fully committed to continue to enhance...
Read more
PR This Week

Representatives Council and Tamkeen signs agreement to train 40 Bahrainis

The Representatives Council’s Secretariat-General and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) signed an agreement. It is to train 40 Bahrainis to work at MPs’ offices temporarily. Secretary-General...
Spotlight

The Musical Life of Acceptance & Love, Interview with Isa Najem

Bahrain’s own Isa Najem has raised the prestige of the Kingdom in the global music platform by winning the “Best Original Music Score” by...
PR This Week

The Lakes Mosque inaugurated in Riffa Views

Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajeri inaugurated the Lakes Mosque in Riffa Views. Dr. Al-Hajeri also visited the three...
PR This Week

“Bahrain Zakat Issues” symposium kicks off

Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Shaikh Khalid bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has emphasised the great importance given to Zakat (almsgiving)...
Sports This Week

Sports services, projects in Northern Governorate discussed

Youth and Sports Affairs Minister, Ayman bin Tawfeeq Al-Moayyad, has stressed the importance of constant coordination with municipal councils to ensure the progress of...
Tech

Sony Middle East & Africa adds Super-Large Sized TVs for its MASTER Series

Sony Middle East & Africa has upped its flagship MASTER Series in Bahrain with the launch of the new Z9G 8K LED and A9G...
PR This Week

BRCS organises workshop

Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) confirmed it keenness to continue its humanitarian work to support needy families in Bahrain. "The Society currently provides assistance to...
PR This Week

BTEA participates in SATTE 2020 in India

For the first time since its establishment, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) is participating in the 26th edition of South Asia's leading...
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince lays the foundation stone of the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony...
PR This Week

NPRA holds awareness campaign

The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) organised an awareness campaign for expatriate communities. The Labour and Social Development Ministry and the Labour Market...
iGA

Muharraq’s ID Card Service Center Now Closed on Saturdays

If you’re living in Muharraq and were looking to visit the ID Card Service Center, heads up: the center is no longer opens on...
Wheels and Gears

Introducing the ALL-New 2020 KIA Niro Hybrid in Bahrain

Bin Hindi Motors, the exclusive distributor of KIA MOTORS in Bahrain recently unveiled the enhanced New 2020 Niro Hybrid in the Kingdom. From every angle,...
Uncategorized

Bahrain Fintech Bay to host “OpenX 2020” Open Banking Conference

Bahrain FinTech Bay will host “OpenX 2020” an Open Banking conference held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The conference will...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
BTEA goes to SATTE 2020

BTEA participates in SATTE 2020 in India

NPRA Awareness Campaign

NPRA holds awareness campaign

Lakes Mosque at Riffa Views Inauguration

The Lakes Mosque inaugurated in Riffa Views

Sony Master Series Unveiling in Bahrain

Sony Middle East & Africa adds Super-Large Sized TVs for its...