Spreading Joy – “Smile” Volunteers Bring Gergaoun Cheer to Heroic Children at Salmaniya Complex

The “Smile” initiative, a Bahrain Future Society for Youth program that provides psycho-social support to children with cancer and their parents in Bahrain, brought joy to heroic children at the Abdullah Kanoo Unit at Salmaniya Hospital by distributing Gergaoun treats during a recent visit.

The initiative’s volunteers collaborated with the government hospital administration to organize this visit as part of the strategic partnership program between the two entities. The Smile initiative and the hospital administration have successfully implemented many other activities under this partnership.

In addition, this visit reflects the “Smile” initiative’s dedication to utilizing various opportunities to boost the morale of sick children and bring happiness to their hearts. The initiative aims to ensure that children who are hospitalized and may be facing challenging conditions due to their illness do not miss out on the joy of Gergaoun celebrations, which are enjoyed by children everywhere.

The “Smile” initiative is committed to implementing a regular visitation program by its volunteers to the Abdullah Kanoo Unit at Salmaniya Hospital. The goal of this program is to rally additional support from the Bahraini community, including both individuals and institutions, in support of children with cancer.

Additionally, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the crucial role that psychological support plays in helping these children navigate the treatment and recovery stages. Through its efforts, the “Smile” initiative seeks to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these brave children.