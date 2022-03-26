Spring Festival Launched at Al Liwan

Listen to this article now

Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently launched the Spring Festival at Al Liwan.

Continuing until April 1, 2022, the festival is inspired by the advent of the spring season and is filled with unique entertainment activities, in addition to various musical performances that suit all family members.

The Spring Festival in Al Liwan aims to celebrate the arrival of the spring season in the Kingdom and share it with citizens, residents and tourists within an innovative and attractive atmosphere that meets the tastes of those looking for recreation and spending the most enjoyable times.

Moreover, the activity provides an exceptional family experience and unique entertainment diversity in the heart of Hamala in the Northern Governorate, offering a mesmerising scene with the landscapes at Al Liwan and its captivating natural elements.

On this occasion, Seef Properties CEO Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, commented: “We are pleased to announce this festival; the first of its kind in Al Liwan, which will be a unique tourist destination in the Kingdom and the Northern Governorate. This festival comes in line with the Company’s strategy to maintain its leading position in the entertainment, hospitality and mall management sectors in the Kingdom, and to continue to adopt innovative initiatives and projects that have the greatest impact in providing a distinctive experience to Al Liwan’s visitors.”

Mr. Yusuf added: “We succeeded, thanks to the dedication of our work teams, to accelerate the pace of the leased spaces in Al Liwan, where the occupancy rate exceeds 77%. This reflects the advantages of the project and the modern facilities it offers to businesses aspiring to expand and excel in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

Occupying 122,000 square metres, Al Liwan project oversees Wali Al Ahd Highway and consists of a unique blend of shopping and entertainment destinations, with seven cinema halls and the largest entertainment centre on the island. The project also includes an all-inclusive gym and a select array of renowned restaurants, coffee shops and outlets to provide the best experience for the project visitors.