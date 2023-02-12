Spur-on your 2023 with Irresistible Offers from Nissan!

- Advertisement -

Nissan’s exclusive distributor in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, has elongated its New Year Campaign, which includes enticing value-added deals for all Nissan fans in Bahrain. These deals are available on some of the most well-known Nissan models, including the Kicks, Pathfinder, X-Terra, and Patrol.

The New Year campaign from Nissan is tailor-made keeping customer requirements in mind, Nissan PATROL is now available at an exclusive price which is inclusive of 5 years’ Service, 5 years Warranty, 5 years Roadside assistance and much more. On the other hand, models like X-Terra, Pathfinder and Kicks are available at special prices and are inclusive of 3 years of Service, 5 years’ Warranty and much more.

“We, at Nissan Bahrain have managed to offer unbeatable prices and additional value-added services. This is our humble initiative to help Nissan lovers zoom in style and panache with their favorite Nissan vehicle”, stated Mr. Ahmed Dailami, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain

Visit Nissan Showroom today to know more about the New year offers and test drive your favorite Nissan vehicle. For more information, call 17327732

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons is the sole distributor for Nissan in the kingdom of Bahrain, consistently setting the standards for excellence, not only in sales, service, and spare parts but also in customer service and satisfaction.