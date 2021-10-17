Squid Game at Expo 2020 Dubai

The tournament from the hit Netflix show, Squid Game, is now at Expo 2020 Dubai!



The Korea Pavilion will host the children’s games shown in the series until November 14. Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Instagram page has just posted a video announcing its launch. pic.twitter.com/OsXo18oOiu — Bahrainthisweek (@bahrainthisweek) October 17, 2021

The Korea Pavilion will host the children’s games shown in the series until November 14. Expo 2020 Dubai’s official Instagram page has just posted a video announcing its launch. It shows participants playing the Dalgona candy game with organizers dressed in the iconic masks and pink costumes of the guards.



Last week, the Korean Cultural Centre in Abu Dhabi hosted the games, for which over 300 people registered. It’s huge success has led the Korean Pavilion to recreate the event for more people to enjoy.



The Korean drama, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, has topped Netflix’s global charts. The show is about hundreds of cash-strapped players accepting a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.