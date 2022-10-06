Stage set for Cybersecurity Summit in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Preparations are in full swing to host the first edition of the Arab International Cyber Security Summit in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The crucial event will be held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister at the Bahrain International and Convention Exhibition Center.

The summit will be attended by several GCC and Arab countries, in the presence of experts and companies Cyber security from different countries of the world.

Addressing a press conference today, National Cybersecurity Centre Chief Executive Officer Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa stressed the importance of the summit for decision-makers

He stressed the steady growth in the speed of communication technologies with the preparation of the launch of the 5.5G networks, which will contribute to accelerating the transmission of data, which will entail many challenges.

“The summit will be an opportunity for decision-makers, specialists and experts in the field of information technology to exchange information, consult and talk about challenges and obstacles” he said.

The first edition of the summit aims to develop strategies on how Bahrain and the rest of the world can face the challenges of technological developments, improve data protection and networks.

The event will also highlight the important role played by national and international infrastructure in shaping the cyber environment through workshops and discussion sessions from various experts and participating security companies.

The summit also aims to address current and emerging cyber security threats, enhance defense, develop policy and shed light on Arab and international efforts in the field of cyber security.

Bahrain has put in place the national cybersecurity strategy in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to achieve cybersecurity goals.