Standard Chartered wins “International Retail Bank of the Year – Bahrain 2024” award

Standard Chartered Bahrain announced that it has been awarded the “International Retail Bank of the Year – Bahrain 2024” by Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards. This accolade recognises the Bank’s exceptional performance, innovation, and commitment to excellence in the banking industry.

The Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards are highly regarded in the financial sector and are a testament to the hard work and dedication of banks in Asia. Standard Chartered’s win in the “International Bank of the Year” category is a recognition of its continued efforts to provide financial services of a global standard to clients locally in Bahrain.

Kunal Varma, Head, Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB), Bahrain at Standard Chartered, commented “We are thrilled and honoured to receive this prestigious award. We believe in encouraging strong relationships with our customers and communities, and this award is a validation of our efforts to drive and create value to our clients through responsible banking practices. We are committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions to our customers.”

Standard Chartered is a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64. The Bank’s purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through its unique diversity. Its heritage and values are expressed in its brand promise, here for good. The Bank has proudly had a presence in Bahrain for over 100 years.