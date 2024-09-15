Starting Your Semester at the University of Bahrain Purchase your textbooks online via Bahrain.bh!

- Advertisement -

Is your semester at the University of Bahrain (UoB) about to begin? If so, you can conveniently purchase your textbooks online through the UoB Bookstore until 19th December 2024! Skip the last-minute rush and the back and forth from the university premises and take advantage of the quick and easy online service available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

The eService, provided by UoB in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), is designed to simplify the process, ensuring students are well-prepared for the academic term ahead. By using your Academic ID and UOB student password, you can select your textbooks, choose your preferred payment method, and decide between delivery or in-person pickup at a time that suits you. Once your order is confirmed, you’ll receive an SMS and email with collection details.

UOB offers a range of digital services through bahrain.bh that go beyond textbook purchases, streamlining tasks such as admission applications, and fee payments—saving students both time and effort.

For inquiries about the service or other eservice , share them via the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.