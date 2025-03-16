StartUp Bahrain, General Assembly Boost Entrepreneurship

StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, supported by the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), has signed a strategic partnership with General Assembly Bahrain, a pioneer in tech education and career transformation, aimed at fostering innovation and supporting the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

While StartUp Bahrain aims to promote entrepreneurship and innovation by providing startups with a supportive ecosystem, access to resources, and opportunities for growth, General Assembly Bahrain, also plays a crucial role in enhancing the tech skills of Bahrainis. By offering courses like software engineering, UX design, and data analytics, their curriculum is aligned with market trends. Notably, General Assembly Bahrain has achieved a significant positive outcome rate for its graduates, including employment, freelancing and entrepreneurial opportunities, underscoring its commitment to bridging the digital skills gap in the Kingdom.

This strategic partnership will provide access to cutting-edge tech education programs, including coding, UX design, and data analytics, delivered through General Assembly Bahrain’s hands-on, industry-relevant training model. The combined expertise of both organizations will empower the next generation of Bahraini founders with access to the tech talent crucial for business success.

“Our partnership with StartUp Bahrain represents a significant investment in the future of Bahrain’s entrepreneurial landscape,” said Leila Rajab,Senior Marketing Manager at General Assembly Bahrain. By providing founders with access to our cutting-edge tech programs and a pipeline of our highly skilled graduates, we’re empowering the next generation of founders to thrive in today’s competitive market.”

“We’re excited to catalyze growth in Bahrain’s startup ecosystem alongside General Assembly Bahrain” remarked Maryam Malik, Project Manager at StartUp Bahrain. “Our partnership marks an exciting milestone to provide and empower Bahraini startups with the digital skills and educational resources needed to thrive in today’s tech-driven economy.”

StartUp Bahrain and General Assembly Bahrain are committed to driving positive change and supporting Bahraini founders in unlocking their full potential. For more information about any upcoming initiatives, visit StartUp Bahrain and General Assembly Bahrain‘s websites.