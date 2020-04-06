Our Al Adil group has always focused on delivering pure, clean and safe products to customers. Hence we have implemented state-of-the-art technology for packaging, adopted stringent international standards for quality and maintained the best hygienic practices. The motivation behind this transformation is also interesting.

When the first Al Adil store was established it was run according to the traditional style of business. We would import the foodstuffs from India and here in Dubai our employees would personally do the work of grading and packing the products. Even on the counter the customer had to ask us for a particular product and then we would hand over the package to him.

Once, a lady complained to me that there was chaff in a pack of cumin seeds. Next time she complained that there was chaff in a pack of fennel seeds. I thought over the problem and found the reason behind it. It was happening as a result of the commodity being handled without gloves by the men. I wanted to avoid human contact right from grading to packaging to ensure the safety of the products.

Incidentally I visited an international food exhibition in Dubai that time. Producers from all over the world had exhibited the newest technologies in food security which would avoid human interference in food delivery chain. It amazed me and I remembered a childhood memory. My mother would never allow us or anyone to enter her kitchen when she was busy cooking food. She was very strict in her discipline. She would remind us to wash our hands and feet thoroughly when we entered the house. Once I asked her the reason and she replied that it was for maintaining the purity, cleanliness and hygiene of the food. She was of the view that food nurtures the soul and if the food is pure so is the soul.

I got inspiration from the memory and decided to invest in the latest technology. I implemented modern machinery and advanced technology in my factories and followed process automation. The step also resulted in the brand to be modernised. Later our brand got many awards for quality. We even transformed our shops into spacious super stores where the customers can pick and collect the products themselves. The most satisfying and proud thing is that we have received zero complaints for product quality in the last 36 years. Nowadays we have more focus on delivering natural, organic, chemical-free and safe products to our customers.

Friends, on the background of the current pandemic of Covid-19 virus, it has become imperative to follow the cleanliness discipline right from our food to our personal hygiene. Let us respect the wisdom of our forefathers, follow the guidelines of medical experts and safeguard our family and society. Stay healthy, stay safe.

Remember an apt quote by saint Sri Sathya Sai Baba- Keep you own house and its surroundings pure and clean. This hygiene will keep you healthy and benefit your worldly life.

By: Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE, Bahrain, Oman,

Saudi Arabia & India.